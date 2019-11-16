Etienne leads Wichita St. over UT-Martin 103-62

WICHITA, Kan. (AP)Tyson Etienne had 21 points as Wichita State easily beat UT Martin 103-62 on Saturday.

Etienne hit 5 of 8 3-pointers.

Jamarius Burton had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for Wichita State (3-0). Morris Udeze added 14 points. Trey Wade and Erik Stevenson had 10 points apiece for the home team.

It was the first time this season Wichita State scored at least 100 points.

Miles Thomas had 15 points for the Skyhawks (2-2). Quintin Dove added 13 points and five rebounds. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. had 11 points.

Wichita State plays Gardner-Webb at home on Tuesday. UT Martin takes on Northern Iowa on the road on Tuesday.

