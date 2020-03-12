Estrada’s basket carries Saint Peter’s past Iona

NCAA Basketball
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP)Aaron Estrada’s jump shot with 0.9 seconds left served as the game winner as Saint Peter’s beat feisty Iona 56-54 in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

The No. 2-seed Peacocks (18-12) moves on to the semifinals Friday where they will play the winner between third-seed Rider and No. 6-seed Niagara.

Estrada scored 11 points for Saint Peter’s (18-12), Doug Edert added 10 and KC Ndefo grabbed seven rebounds.

Iona scored a season-low 18 points in the first half. Tajuan Agee had 20 points for the Gaels (12-17) and Isaiah Washington added 16 points with 10 rebounds. E.J. Crawford scored 11 points.

