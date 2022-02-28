HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Aaron Estrada had 28 points to help Hofstra fend off College of Charleston 89-84 on Monday night.

Omar Silverio had 19 points for the Pride (21-10, 13-5 Colonial Athletic Association), who forced a season-high 28 turnovers. Jarrod Simmons added 10 points. Caleb Burgess had six assists.

Ben Burnham had 19 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Cougars (16-14, 8-10). Reyne Smith added 19 points and six assists. Babacar Faye had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Pride improve to 2-0 against the Cougars for the season. Hofstra defeated Charleston 76-73 on Jan. 27.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com