Estrada scores 17 to lead St. Peter’s over Siena 85-80

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)Aaron Estrada scored nine of his 17 points in the final five minutes as posted 17 points as St. Peter’s defeated Siena 85-80 on Sunday.

KC Ndefo had 15 points and three blocks for St. Peter’s (10-10, 7-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Hassan Drame added 12 points and Cameron Jones had 10 points.

Estrada’s three point play with four minutes to go put the Peacocks up 78-67. Jalen Pickett hit a 3-pointer and a layup and Elijah Burns scored and the Saints were back within 78-74 with 2:05 to play.

Estrada answered with a jumper and two free throws with less than a minute to go as the Peacocks made 5 of 6 from the line to offset a pair of late 3s by Siena.

Burns had 18 points for the Saints (10-10, 6-5) and Manny Camper added 17 points and nine rebounds.

—

—

