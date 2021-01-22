Ertel scores 21 to lead UAB over Rice 78-68

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP)Charisma Osborne had 24 points, nine rebounds and three steals and No. 6 UCLA handed No. 5 Stanford its second straight loss, 70-66 on Friday night.

Michaela Onyenwere added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (9-2, 7-2 Pac-12), Natalie Chou had 12, and Emily Bessoir 11.