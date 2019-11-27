Ertel leads Louisiana-Monroe past Northwestern St. 77-69

MONROE, La. (AP)Michael Ertel had 22 points with four 3-pointers as Louisiana-Monroe beat Northwestern State 77-69 on Tuesday night.

Ertel scored his 1,000th career point and his 14th career 20-point game.

JD Williams had 17 points and five assists for Louisiana-Monroe (3-2). Jalen Hodge added a career-high 12 points and D’Andre Bernard had seven rebounds.

Chudier Bile had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Demons (2-4). Jamaure Gregg and Brian White added 15 points apiece.

Louisiana-Monroe plays Millsaps at home next Wednesday. Northwestern State takes on SMU on the road next Tuesday.

