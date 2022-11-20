LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Trae English scored 17 points as McNeese beat Lamar 66-57 on Sunday night.

English made 5 of 12 shots from 3-points range for the Cowboys (2-3). Rhyjon Blackwell and Johnathan Massie both scored 11.

Nate Calmese led the way for the Cardinals (3-3) with 19 points. Adam Hamilton posted a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Terry Anderson scored 12.

NEXT UP

McNeese’s next game is Wednesday against Baylor on the road, while Lamar visits SMU on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.