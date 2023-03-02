CLEVELAND (AP)Tristan Enaruna scored 23 points, four in the overtime, as Cleveland State beat Robert Morris 75-70 on Thursday night in the Horizon League Tournament quarterfinals.

Enaruna also contributed seven rebounds and three blocks for the Vikings (20-12). Deante Johnson added 15 points while going 6 of 11 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Drew Lowder recorded 11 points and was 2 of 6 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line. It was the sixth win in a row for the Vikings.

The Colonials (16-17) were led in scoring by Stephaun Walker, who finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Josh Corbin added 14 points for Robert Morris. In addition, Michael Green III finished with 14 points, five assists and four steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.