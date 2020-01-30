Live Now
WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds rally in Iowa before caucuses

Ellison, Flowers lead Hartford past Binghamton 73-57

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WEST HARTFORD, Ct. (AP)Malik Ellison had 19 points and seven rebounds as Hartford defeated Binghamton 73-57 on Wednesday night.

Moses Flowers had 15 points and nine rebounds for Hartford (12-10, 5-2 America East Conference). Hunter Marks added 10 points. Traci Carter had six assists.

George Tinsley scored a season-high 25 points for the Bearcats (8-13, 2-6). Brenton Mills added 11 points. Sam Sessoms had six rebounds.

Hartford plays at Maine on Saturday. Binghamton plays at Albany on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.