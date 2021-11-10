Ellis scores 20 in debut as USC beats CSU Northridge 89-49

LOS ANGELES (AP)Boogie Ellis scored 20 points in his debut for Southern California, Isaiah Mobley added 15 points and nine rebounds and the Trojans beat CSU Northridge 89-49 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Ellis, a San Diego native who transferred from Memphis after originally committing to Duke, shot 9 of 11 from the field. Drew Peterson added 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting for USC.

The Trojans jumped to a 15-6 lead and later scored 19 consecutive points – as Northridge went scoreless for more than 6 minutes – to take a 43-15 lead when Ellis stole a pass near midcourt and took it for a two-hand dunk with 4:10 left in the first half. USC shot 66%, while the Matadors made just 27% from the field before halftime to take a 52-19 lead.

Atin Wright and Darius Moore II each scored 10 points to lead CSUN.

After USC’s run to the Elite 8 in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, the Trojans were given two years’ probation and fined by the NCAA as the result of the FBI investigation into former assistant coach Tony Bland. The school agreed to self-imposed sanctions, too. The punishment includes a reduction in official visits and recruiting days. Overall, it wasn’t a huge blow because Enfield still landed a solid recruiting class.

Mobley’s younger brother is Evan, the No. 3 overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2021 NBA draft. The elder Mobley averaged 9.9 points and 7.9 rebounds last season.

