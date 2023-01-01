FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Michael Eley scored 16 points to guide Siena to a 70-61 victory over Fairfield on Sunday.

Eley had seven rebounds for the Saints (9-5). Jackson Stormo scored 15 points, shooting 7 of 13 from the floor. Jared Billups hit two 3-pointers, scoring 10 with nine rebounds.

TJ Long had 19 points to lead the Stags (6-8). Allan Jeanne-Rose added 15 points and eight rebounds. Supreme Cook finished with 10 points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Siena hosts Saint Peter’s and Fairfield hosts Niagara.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.