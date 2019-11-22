Eichelberger leads Cleveland St. past UNC-Wilmington 47-46

WASHINGTON (AP)Algevon Eichelberger had a key slam dunk with 1:09 left to play and finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds and Tre Gomillion’s scored the game-winning basket on a putback with 11 seconds remaining to lift Cleveland State to a 47-46 win over UNC Wilmington in the D.C. Classic on Friday.

Coming out of a TV timeout, Hugo Ferreira passed to Eichelberger for a dunk that pulled the Vikings (2-4) within 46-45. Ferreira had a steal that led to a missed jumper by Craig Beaudion, but Gomillion grabbed the offensive rebound and scored to put Cleveland State ahead. Carter Skaggs missed a 3-pointer for UNCW with 3 seconds to go and even though the Seahawks corralled the rebound they turned the ball over before they could get a shot off.

Craig Beaudion came off the bench to score 10 with three assists for Cleveland State. Gomillion added eight rebounds.

Jake Boggs led the Seahawks (3-3) with 11 points, while Imajae Dodd had a team-high seven rebounds.

