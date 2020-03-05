Edwards scores 25 to lead UTEP over Middle Tennessee 60-56

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP)Daryl Edwards had 25 points as UTEP narrowly defeated Middle Tennessee 60-56 on Wednesday night.

Souley Boum had 13 points and seven rebounds for UTEP (16-14, 7-10 Conference USA). Bryson Williams added eight rebounds.

C.J. Jones had 22 points for the Blue Raiders (7-23, 3-14). Reggie Scurry added 17 points. Jayce Johnson had eight rebounds.

The Miners improve to 2-0 against the Blue Raiders this season. UTEP defeated Middle Tennessee 67-66 on Jan. 30. UTEP finishes out the regular season against Rice on the road on Saturday. Middle Tennessee finishes out the regular season against Southern Miss at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.