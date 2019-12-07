Edwards scores 23 to lift Pepperdine past Idaho St. 77-65

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MALIBU, Calif. (AP)Kessler Edwards had a career-high 23 points plus 12 rebounds as Pepperdine defeated Idaho State 77-65 on Friday night.

Sedrick Altman had 11 points for Pepperdine (4-6), which ended its five-game losing streak. Colbey Ross added eight assists.

Pepperdine trailed 32-24 with 2:20 remaining in the first half before Edwards had a follow-dunk at the buzzer to draw the Waves within 34-33. Ross made a layup to open the second-half scoring and give Pepperdine the lead for just the second time in the game.

An 8-2 run in the middle of the second half helped the Waves build a 61-49 advantage and the lead remained in double-digits to the end.

Tarik Cool had 21 points for the Bengals (3-4). Jared Stutzman added 13 points. Chidi Udengwu had seven rebounds.

Pepperdine plays Central Arkansas at home on Dec. 14. Idaho State faces UC Santa Barbara at home on Dec. 16.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story