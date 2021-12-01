Ebo helps No. 15 Texas women turn back Jackson State 78-64

AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Lauren Ebo had 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, and No. 15 Texas overcame foul trouble to turn back Jackson State 78-64 on Wednesday night.

The Longhorns (5-1) had two starters foul out and two reserves with four fouls. They didn’t get the lead to double figures until the third quarter – twice leading by 10 on a 3-pointer by Aliyah Matharu. The second time allowed Texas to take a 59-49 lead into the fourth quarter.

The lead stayed in double figures but it wasn’t until a 7-0 spurt with less than five minutes to play the Longhorns got comfortable. They led 74-57 with 2:15 to go.

Matharu scored 13 points and Joanne Allen-Taylor 10 for Texas.

Jariyah Covington scored 16 points for Jackson State (1-3). She was 8 of 10 from the foul line but overall Jackson State was just 16 of 28, 9 of 20 in the second half.

—

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25