Eastern Kentucky wins OVC opener, tops Tennessee Tech 74-59

NCAA Basketball
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP)Tre King posted 15 points as Eastern Kentucky opened its Ohio Valley Conference campaign by ending an eight-game losing streak, beating Tennessee Tech 74-59 on Thursday night.

Russhard Cruickshank had 13 points for Eastern Kentucky (4-10). Ty Taylor added 13 points and Jomaru Brown 10.

Darius Allen had 16 points for the Golden Eagles (3-11), who have now lost fivestraight. Jr. Clay added 11 points and eight rebounds. Tujautae Williams had eight rebounds.

Eastern Kentucky plays Jacksonville State at home on Saturday. Tennessee Tech plays Morehead State on the road on Saturday.

