DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Devontae Blanton scored a career-best 32 points and Eastern Kentucky beat Indiana State 89-88 in overtime on Monday to advance to the semifinals of the CBI Tournament.

Blanton also had eight rebounds for the Colonels (22-13). Isaiah Cozart scored 11 points and added 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Blanton tied it at 80-all on a jumper from the free-throw line with one minute left in regulation and Cozart made two free throws with 13.9 seconds left in overtime.

Cooper Neese and Courvoisier McCauley each scored 17 points for the Sycamores (23-13). Robbie Avila finished with 15 points, six rebounds and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.