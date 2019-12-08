Eastern Illinois tops Green Bay 93-80

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Mack Smith and George Dixon scored 24 points apiece as Eastern Illinois beat Green Bay 93-80 on Saturday.

Dixon also had 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers.

Deang Deang had 12 points for Eastern Illinois (5-4). Josiah Wallace added 11 points.

The Panthers picked up 40 points in the paint while limiting Green Bay to 20. Eastern Illinois sprinted to a 28-16 lead midway in the first half and held a 56-32 advantage at the break.

JayQuan McCloud had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Phoenix (3-6). Kameron Hankerson added 15 points. PJ Pipes had 13 points.

Eastern Illinois takes on Milwaukee on the road next Saturday. Green Bay plays Central Florida on the road on Tuesday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com