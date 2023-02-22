JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)Jordan King’s 27 points helped East Tennessee State defeat The Citadel 78-70 on Wednesday night.

King was 8 of 13 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Buccaneers (11-19, 7-10 Southern Conference). Jaden Seymour scored 16 points and added 11 rebounds. Jalen Haynes recorded 14 points and went 7 of 12 from the field.

Stephen Clark led the way for the Bulldogs (10-20, 5-12) with 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Austin Ash added 13 points for Citadel.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.