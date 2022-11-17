JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)Deanthony Tipler had 21 points in East Tennessee State’s 84-76 victory against Little Rock on Thursday night.

Tipler also had three steals for the Buccaneers (3-1). Jordan King scored 19 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 8 from distance, and 9 for 12 from the line, and added seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Justice Smith recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 5 from the floor.

Jordan Jefferson led the Trojans (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and three steals. Little Rock also got 14 points from Deantoni Gordon. Ethan Speaker also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.