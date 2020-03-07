East Tennessee State rolls into SoCon semifinals, 70-57

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Daivien Williamson scored 15 points on perfect 7-for-7 shooting and top-seeded and regular-season champion East Tennessee State rolled to a 70-57 win over ninth-seeded VMI in the Southern Conference tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.

Isaiah Tisdale and Tray Boyd III each scored 12 points for East Tennessee State (28-4), while Joe Hugley added 11. Tisdale led with eight rebounds and was a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line. ETSU tied the program’s record for most wins in a season with 28.

The Buccaneers scored 17 points off 18 VMI turnovers, grabbed 28 defensive rebounds and outscored the Keydets 32-22 in the paint.

Sean Conway had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Keydets (9-24). Greg Parham added 10 points.

ETSU plays the winner of No. 4 Mercer/No. 5 Western Carolina in Sunday’s semifinal round.

