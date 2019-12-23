East Carolina holds off Charlotte behind Gardner

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP)Jayden Gardner scored 23 points and Tremont Robinson-White scored 18 and East Carolina beat Charlotte 60-56 on Sunday.

Drew Edwards’ layup gave Charlotte a 56-55 lead with 91 seconds remaining. Gardner then sank four foul shots in a 20-second span and Robinson-White made 1 of 2 to seal the win.

Gardner and Robinson-White made 12 of the Pirates’ 19 field goals and were a combined 16 of 27 from the foul line.

Edwards led the 49ers with 12 points.

East Carolina (5-7) hosts Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 28 then starts American Athletic Conference play at Wichita State on New Year’s Day.

Charlotte starts Conference USA action on Jan. 2 when it hosts UAB.

—–

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.