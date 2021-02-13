Eaddy scores 29 points, No. 20 USC beats Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP)Tahj Eaddy scored a season high 29 points, Evan Mobley had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots and No. 20 Southern California beat Washington State 76-65 on Saturday night for its 10th straight victory over the Cougars.

The Trojans (17-3, 11-2 Pac-12) have won six straight and 12 of their last 13 games. They have held their last three opponents to 65 points or under.

Eaddy was 10 of 16 from the field. His previous season high was against the Cougars on Jan. 16 when he scored 21 points.

Dishon Jackson had 18 points for the Cougars (12-9, 5-9), and Isaac Bonton added 17.

The Trojans went on a 13-2 run late in the second half to close out the game.

BIG PICTURE

Southern California: The Trojans are 17-3 for the first time since the 1991-92 season. Their defense is putting them in a strong position to win their first regular-season title since 1984.

Washington State: After a 81-73 victory over No. 24 UCLA on Thursday night where they shot almost 60% from deep, the Cougars were 3 of 25 on 3s against the Trojans.

UP NEXT

Southern California: Hosts Arizona State on Wednesday night.

Washington State: Hosts Washington on Monday night.