DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Dhashon Dyson scored 23 points to lead Bethune-Cookman to an 88-77 victory over Alabama A&M on Monday night.

Dyson was 7-of-13 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (8-14, 4-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Marcus Garrett pitched in with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Zion Harmon added 17 points and three steals.

Garrett Hicks led the way for the Bulldogs (8-14, 4-5) with 22 points and three steals. Dailin Smith had 15 points and Olisa Akonobi totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds.

These two teams both play Saturday. Bethune-Cookman visits Prairie View A&M, while Alabama A&M hosts Southern.

