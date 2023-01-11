BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Logan Dye’s 19 points helped Samford defeat Wofford 83-58 on Wednesday night.

Dye shot 8 for 11, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (11-7, 5-0 Southern Conference). A.J. Staton-McCray scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Jermaine Marshall recorded 11 points and shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Terriers (10-8, 2-3) were led in scoring by Jackson Paveletzke, who finished with 12 points. Corey Tripp added 12 points and four assists for Wofford. In addition, B.J. Mack had nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Samford hosts Chattanooga while Wofford hosts VMI.

