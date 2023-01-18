PHILADELPHIA (AP)Damian Dunn scored 22 points off of the bench to help Temple to a 73-58 victory against East Carolina on Wednesday night.

Dunn added five rebounds for the Owls (11-9, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). Khalif Battle scored 20 points and added seven rebounds. Jahlil White finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Pirates (10-10, 1-6) were led by Quentin Diboundje, who posted 14 points. RJ Felton added 11 points, six rebounds and two steals for East Carolina. In addition, Benjamin Bayela had eight points.

