TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Damian Dunn scored 19 points off of the bench to help lead Temple past South Florida 68-64 on Wednesday night.

Dunn added five rebounds for the Owls (9-7). Khalif Battle scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Hysier Miller shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

Russel Tchewa led the way for the Bulls (7-8) with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Keyshawn Bryant added 10 points for South Florida. Tyler Harris also had nine points.

Battle scored seven points in the first half for Temple, who led 30-24 at halftime. Temple pulled off the victory after a 10-2 second-half run erased a two-point deficit and gave them the lead at 68-62 with six seconds left in the half. Dunn scored 13 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Temple is a matchup Saturday with Tulane at home. South Florida hosts Wichita State on Sunday.

