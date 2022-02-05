NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Tavian Dunn-Martin had 22 points as Florida Gulf Coast got past Lipscomb 77-68 on Saturday.

Cyrus Largie had 18 points and six rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (15-9, 5-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Zach Anderson added 11 points. Kevin Samuel had 10 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Ahsan Asadullah had 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Bisons (10-15, 3-7). He also committed seven turnovers. Trae Benham added 15 points. Greg Jones had 14 points.

