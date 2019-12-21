Dungee, Tolefree score 21, No. 21 Arkansas women drop UALR

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)Chelsea Dungee and Alexis Tolefree scored 21 points apiece and No. 21 Arkansas cruised to an 86-53 win in its second-ever meeting with Arkansas-Little Rock on Saturday.

A’Tyanna Gaulden added 15 points and Amber Ramirez had 12 on four 3-pointers for the Razorbacks (11-1), who won their sixth straight.

The game was part of a doubleheader with the Razorback men’s team at Simmons Bank Arena.

Dungee hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter to help the Razorbacks open a 23-11 lead. The redshirt junior who started her career at Oklahoma reached 1,000 career points at Arkansas with her final points, a three-point play early in the fourth quarter.

The Razorbacks led 41-27 at the half and outscored UALR 20-12 in the third quarter to break it open.

Arkansas held the Trojans to 34% shooting, forced 19 turnovers and had a 41-32 rebounding advantage, led by Dungee’s eight.

Angelique Francis had 15 points for Little Rock (2-8) and Teal Battle had 12.

—–

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

86-53..

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.