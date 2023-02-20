DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Jeremy Roach had 14 points and six assists, Kyle Filipowski added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Duke beat Louisville 79-62 on Monday night for its third straight victory.

Duke trailed by nine points early before scoring 13 unanswered points to go ahead for good at 22-18. Jacob Grandison made two 3-pointers during the run and Tyrese Proctor added another. Roach capped the first-half scoring with a long jumper before the buzzer to give Duke a 42-33 lead.

Filipowski made a 3-pointer in the first minute of the second half to put Duke ahead by double figures and the lead didn’t drop below 10 the rest of the way.

Mark Mitchell also scored 13 points for Duke (20-8, 11-6). Proctor added 12 points on four 3-pointers and Dereck Lively II scored 10.

Filipowski was named the ACC rookie of the week for the eighth time this season after averaging 18 points, 8.5 rebounds and three assists in two wins last week. He finished 5 of 7 from the field against Louisville.

El Ellis, the co-player of the week after averaging 24.5 points last week, led Louisville (4-24, 2-15) with 21 points and seven assists. JJ Traynor tied his career high for the second straight game with 16 points. Ellis, a Durham native, was 8 of 16 with three 3-pointers.

Duke continues a three-game homestand against Virginia Tech on Saturday. Louisville plays at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25