ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP)Lucas Stieber scored on a jumper and a layup in the final 1:11 to give Gardner-Webb the lead and assure the Bulldogs a 63-61 won over Winthrop on Saturday.

Ludovic Dufeal finished with 12 points, going 4 of 4 shooting from the field and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-11, 4-4 Big South Conference). DQ Nicholas added 11 points while going 4 of 10 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Kareem Reid was 3 of 8 shooting and 3 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Sin’Cere McMahon led the Eagles (8-13, 3-5) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Cory Hightower added 14 points and seven rebounds for Winthrop. In addition, Kelton Talford had nine points and 16 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Gardner-Webb hosts South Carolina Upstate while Winthrop hosts Charleston Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.