DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 20 points as Albany (NY) beat Presbyterian 68-65 on Tuesday.

Drumgoole had eight rebounds for the Great Danes (3-4). Ny’Mire Little scored 11 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor.

Winston Hill finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Hose (1-5). Terrell Ard Jr. added 14 points for Presbyterian. In addition, Marquis Barnett had 10 points and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.