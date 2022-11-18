PHILADELPHIA (AP)Lamar Oden Jr.’s 13 points helped Drexel defeat Arcadia 85-45 on Friday night.

Oden had 10 rebounds for the Dragons (2-1). Kobe Magee scored 12 points while shooting 6 for 10 and added five rebounds. Coletrane Washington recorded 11 points.

Jalen Watkins finished with 14 points for the Knights. Arcadia also got 13 points and six rebounds from Justin Money. Sean Rafferty had five points.

Drexel visits UT Arlington in its next game on Monday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.