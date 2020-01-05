Drake wins 8th straight at home, tops Indiana State 80-76

NCAA Basketball
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)D.J. Wilkins and Roman Penn scored 16 points apiece as Drake extended its home winning streak to eight games, narrowly beating Indiana State 80-76 on Saturday.

Liam Robbins added 15 points and Jonah Jackson added 12 while Penn had six assists and Robbins posted six blocks for the Bulldogs Drake (11-4, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference).

Indiana State put up 41 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Jake LaRavia scored a season-high 21 points for the Sycamores (8-5, 1-1), whose eight-game win streak was broken. Tyreke Key added 19 points and eight rebounds and Jordan Barnes had 15 points.

Drake matches up against Loyola of Chicago at home on Tuesday. Indiana State plays Northern Iowa on the road on Tuesday.

