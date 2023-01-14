DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Tucker DeVries scored 28 points as Drake beat Bradley 86-61 on Saturday night.

DeVries shot 10 for 19 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (14-5, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Sardaar Calhoun scored 16 points while going 6 of 9 (4 for 7 from distance), and added six rebounds. Conor Enright was 5-of-8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Braves (12-7, 5-3) were led by Duke Deen, who recorded 21 points and four assists. Malevy Leons added 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Bradley. In addition, Rienk Mast finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Drake took the lead with 9:49 left in the first half and did not give it up. Enright led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 45-23 at the break. DeVries scored 18 points in the second half to help lead the way as Drake went on to secure a victory, outscoring Bradley by three points in the second half.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Drake hosts Missouri State while Bradley visits Indiana State.

