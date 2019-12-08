Dotson’s double-double leads W. Carolina past UNC Asheville

Carlos Dotson had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Western Carolina players in double figures and the Catamounts edged past UNC-Asheville 78-77 on Saturday.

Onno Steger added 14 points for the Catamounts, Marcus Thomas and Matt Halvorsen each scored 12 and Mason Faulkner 11.

The Catamounts (7-2) have won all five of their games at home.

DeVon Baker had 18 points for the Bulldogs (4-3), Lavar Batts Jr. 17 and Tajion Jones 13.

Western Carolina will seek its sixth consecutive win Wednesday when the team travels to Xavier. UNC Asheville plays South Carolina State on the road on Wednesday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com