Dotson carries Western Carolina past Bryan College 78-54

NCAA Basketball
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Carlos Dotson recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to lift Western Carolina to a 78-54 win over NAIA Division II opponent Bryan College on Wednesday.

Matt Halvorsen had 16 points for Western Carolina (5-2). Tyler Harris added 15 points and seven rebounds. Mason Faulkner had eight assists.

Halvorsen scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers, in the first half as WCU led 34-17.

Austin Douglas had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Lions. Keaton Dotson added 10 points.

Western Carolina matches up against Chattanooga at home on Tuesday.

