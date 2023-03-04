ITHACA, N.Y. (AP)Greg Dolan’s 17 points helped Cornell defeat Columbia 87-73 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Dolan went 8 of 12 from the field for the Big Red (17-10, 7-7 Ivy League). Chris Manon added 13 points while going 4 of 7 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and they also had five rebounds. Chris Cain was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

The Lions (7-22, 2-12) were led in scoring by Avery Brown, who finished with 16 points and four assists. Liam Murphy added 13 points and six rebounds for Columbia. Kenny Noland also put up 12 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.