BOSTON (AP)Chris Doherty scored 14 points as Northeastern beat Holy Cross 59-58 on Saturday.

Doherty also had nine rebounds for the Huskies (3-6). Joe Pridgen scored 13 points, going 6 of 13 (1 for 4 from distance). Jahmyl Telfort was 5 of 9 shooting (0 for 3 from distance) to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Crusaders (3-8) were led by Gerrale Gates, who posted 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals. Holy Cross also got 12 points from Nolan Dorsey. Will Batchelder also recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.