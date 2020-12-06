Dixie State beats Saint Katherine College 86-48

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP)Jacob Nicolds had 14 points and nine rebounds as Dixie State easily beat Saint Katherine College 86-48 on Saturday.

Jarod Greene had 12 points and nine rebounds for Dixie State (2-0). Dason Youngblood added three blocks.

Johnnie Coleman had 19 points for the Firebirds. Darius Jackson added 12 points and seven rebounds and D’angelo Fields had seven rebounds.

