LAVAL, Quebec (AP)DeAndre Dishman’s 19 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Hofstra 64-54 on Friday night at the Northern Classic.

Dishman finished 9 of 17 from the floor for the Blue Raiders (3-2). Elias King added 14 points while going 4 for 6 from distance, and he had 10 rebounds.

The Pride (4-2) were led by Amar’e Marshall, who recorded 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Aaron Estrada added 15 points and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.