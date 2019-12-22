Diong, Tillman lead UNLV over Robert Morris 81-69

LAS VEGAS (AP)Cheikh Mbacke Diong and Donnie Tillman scored 17 points apiece as UNLV defeated Robert Morris 81-69 on Saturday.

Marvin Coleman added 16 points for the Runnin’ Rebels. Tillman also had seven rebounds. Vitaliy Shibel had 13 points for UNLV (5-8).

Josh Williams had 17 points for the Colonials (4-9). Jalen Hawkins added 12 points. AJ Bramah had 11 points.

UNLV matches up against Eastern Michigan at home next Saturday. Robert Morris plays Central Connecticut on the road next Thursday.

