Dimitrijevic scores 17 to carry Mercer past Wofford 70-68

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Djordje Dimitrijevic posted 17 points and seven assists as Mercer edged past Wofford 70-68 on Wednesday night.

Maciej Bender had 18 points and nine rebounds for Mercer (13-13, 7-6 Southern Conference). Jeff Gary added 11 points. Ethan Stair had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Chevez Goodwin had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Terriers (16-10, 8-5). Storm Murphy added 15 points. Nathan Hoover had 10 points.

Mercer plays UNC Greensboro at home on Saturday. Wofford takes on Western Carolina at home on Saturday.

