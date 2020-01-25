Dimitrijevic lifts Mercer over VMI 69-66

NCAA Basketball
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP)Djordje Dimitrijevic sank five 3-pointers and scored 25 points to help Mercer hold off VMI 69-66 on Saturday.

Dimitrijevic made 8 of 17 shots from the floor, including 5 of 10 from distance, and grabbed six rebounds for the Bears (10-11, 4-4 Southern Conference). Kamar Robertson had 16 points and six boards, while Jeffrey Gary added 11 points and six assists

VMI, which trailed by three points at halftime, pulled even with the Bears on Jake Stephens’ layup with 1:52 left in the game. But Robertson and Dimitrijevic hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Mercer never gave up its lead.

Myles Lewis paced the Keydets (6-16, 1-8) with 14 points and nine rebounds. Greg Parham had 12 points and four assists off the bench. Stephens and Travis Evee scored 11 and 10, respectively.

