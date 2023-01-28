ABILENE, Texas (AP)Ali Abdou Dibba had 19 points to lead Abilene Christian to an 81-76 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday.

Dibba added five rebounds for the Wildcats (11-11, 3-6 Western Athletic Conference). Damien Daniels finished with 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Leonardo Bettiol shot 7 of 11 from the field and scored 17.

Cameron Gooden led the Trailblazers (10-12, 2-7) with 26 points. Noa Gonsalves added 16 points. Jacob Nicolds had 10 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Up next for Abilene Christian is a matchup Wednesday with Seattle U on the road. Utah Tech hosts Utah Valley on Thursday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.