Diane carries CS Northridge over San Francisco State 85-50

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP)Lamine Diane had 30 points and 12 rebounds as Cal State Northridge romped past San Francisco State 85-50 on Sunday.

Terrell Gomez had 18 points for Northridge (3-10). Elijah Harkless added 11 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals and Lance Coleman II scored 10 points.

Northridge dominated the first half and led 48-25 at halftime. The Matadors’ 48 points in the first half were a season high for the team.

Jacob Huynh had nine points for the Gators.

Northridge faces Boise State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.