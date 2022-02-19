PITTSBURGH (AP)Michael Devoe scored 22 points, Rodney Howard scored 14 and Georgia Tech beat Pittsburgh 68-62 on Saturday night to end its three-game losing streak.

Devoe made a pair of foul shots for a 28-26 lead with 3:47 left before halftime and the Yellow Jackets led the rest of the way.

Later, Devoe hit a jumper with 5:43 remaining for a 63-45 lead. The Panthers applied a full-court press which helped them turn over the Yellow Jackets and a 14-0 run brought them within 63-59 in a 3:30 stretch.

But Devoe buried a 3-pointer with 2:06 remaining, Kyle Sturdivant added another and the Yellow Jackets sealed it making 4 of 5 foul shots in the final 24 seconds to end Pitt’s three-game win streak.

Jordan Usher added 10 points for Georgia Tech, which also ended its three-game road losing streak.

Mouhamadou Gueye scored 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Panthers, John Hugley scored 18 points – shooting 7 for 10 – and grabbed 11 rebounds and Ithiel Horton scored 10.

The Yellow Jackets (11-15, 4-11 ACC) head to Syracuse to face the Orange on Monday. Pitt (11-17, 6-11) hosts Miami on Tuesday.

