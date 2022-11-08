CHICAGO (AP)Javan Johnson had 24 points and 10 rebounds in DePaul’s 72-66 win against Loyola (Md.) on Monday night.

Umoja Gibson scored 12 points for the Blue Demons (1-0). Da’Sean Nelson recorded 10 points.

The Greyhounds (0-1) were led by Kenny Jones, who recorded 20 points. Deon Perry added 13 points and Jaylin Andrews had 12 points.

NEXT UP

DePaul next plays Friday against Western Illinois at home, and Loyola will visit Penn State on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.