CHICAGO (AP)Da’Sean Nelson scored 24 points and DePaul ended a 22-game losing streak to Villanova with a 75-65 win Tuesday night.

It was Blue Demons’ first win over the Wildcats since Jan. 3, 2008

Nelson also contributed eight rebounds for the Blue Demons (8-9, 2-4 Big East Conference). Javan Johnson added 18 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven rebounds and three steals. Eral Penn shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. Umoja Gibson scored 10 points, all in the second half.

The Wildcats (8-9, 2-4) were led by Eric Dixon, who finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Villanova also got 16 points and two steals from Cam Whitmore. Caleb Daniels had 12 points and six assists.

Nelson scored 14 points in the first half but DePaul went into halftime trailing 31-30. Johnson and Nelson hit 3-pointers in a 9-0 run that gave DePaul the lead for good with around 16 minutes remaining. Johnson scored 10 second-half points.

NEXT UP

DePaul next plays Saturday against Seton Hall at home, and Villanova will visit Butler on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.