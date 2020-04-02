DePaul coach Dave Leitao’s contract extended through 2023-24

CHICAGO (AP)DePaul and coach Dave Leitao on Thursday agreed to a contract extension through the 2023-24 season after a year in which the Blue Demons went 16-16.

The school said in September it was working on the deal.

Leitao has a 122-132 record over eight seasons and two stints at DePaul. The Blue Demons won 12 of their first 13 games and beat NCAA runner-up Texas Tech.

The NCAA suspended Leitao for the first three games and placed the program on probation for three years, saying he should have done more to prevent recruiting violations by his staff.

Athletic director Jean Lenti Ponsetto noted the “improvement and stability that coach Leitao has instilled.”

”His vision of academic excellence, athletic excellence and community service mirrors DePaul’s mission in developing outstanding student-athletes and future leaders in our society,” Ponsetto said.

Leitao led DePaul to a 58-34‬ record during a three-year run that included an NCAA appearance in 2004. The Blue Demons haven’t been back to the tournament since.

They have just one winning season since he returned in 2015 and are a combined 19-71 in Big East play.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25